Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Police say a victim was stabbed during an altercation at Speedway.
Authorities responded to a fight on the 4400 block of Browns Hill Road around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.
Zone 4 Police were told that the male victim entered the gas station with a female, then a verbal altercation broke out with the male suspect.
The suspect chased the victim out of the gas station, stabbed him, then fled on foot.
Officers found the 20-year-old male victim, who was reportedly stabbed multiple times outside of the gas station when they arrived at the scene.
Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital. He is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made yet. Police are still investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.