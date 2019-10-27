TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh’s sports teams are among those paying tribute on social media to the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy.

Eleven worshippers lost their lives on Oct. 27, 2018 when a gunman opened fire in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

