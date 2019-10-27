PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh’s sports teams are among those paying tribute on social media to the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy.
Eleven worshippers lost their lives on Oct. 27, 2018 when a gunman opened fire in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
Statement from #Steelers Team President Art Rooney II on the anniversary of the shooting in the Tree of Life Synagogue. pic.twitter.com/mwYDZYmMau
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 27, 2019
Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else.
Today and every day, we are #StrongerThanHate. https://t.co/2da7ELexFN
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 27, 2019
Today, we honor the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy.
Their memory will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world.#StrongerThanHate pic.twitter.com/8JyPD1GImA
— Pirates (@Pirates) October 27, 2019
