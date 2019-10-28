NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 30.

Police say a 32-year-old Richard Nathaniel Littlejohn Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened around 7:30 on Sunday evening.

Police say Littlejohn Jr. was driving West on Route 30 in a Crysler 200 when someone inside a Nissan Altima fired shots into the Crysler causing the crash.

After the two vehicles went into the Eastbound lanes, a Jeep Compass crashed into the Nissan head-on.

Ten people, including five children, were taken to the hospital.

One man fled the scene before first responders arrived.

County Police Homicide Detectives and Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

No one has been charged at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Allegheny County Police.

Stick With KDKA For Any Updates