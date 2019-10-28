Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former school bus driver in Monessen pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography.
Jack LaForte, a 55-year-old from Monessen, was under investigation when Homeland Security had been alerted to information about upload of child pornography from an IP address that traced by to LaForte’s home in Monessen.
In June 2019, law enforcement officials seized a laptop and a forensic review revealed videos that depicted the sexual exploitation of minors, including those that had not yet reached the age of 12.
LaForte is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2019 and could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.
