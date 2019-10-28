Comments
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are working to identify a man accused of using a fraudulent debit card around the Greensburg area.
On Facebook, the City of Greensburg Police Department shared security footage that captured the suspect.
According to police, the suspect has been using a fraudulent debit Visa card at different ATMs and businesses around Greensburg.
The man pictured is a black man wearing a dark hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.
