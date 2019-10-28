TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
Filed Under:City of Greensburg Police Department, Greensburg, Identity Theft, Local TV, Westmoreland County


GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are working to identify a man accused of using a fraudulent debit card around the Greensburg area.

On Facebook, the City of Greensburg Police Department shared security footage that captured the suspect.

According to police, the suspect has been using a fraudulent debit Visa card at different ATMs and businesses around Greensburg.

The man pictured is a black man wearing a dark hoodie.

(Photo Credit: City of Greensburg Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.

Comments