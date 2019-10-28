PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Greensburg physician pleaded guilty to illegally selling drugs and using a Washington County casino to launder money.
Nabil Jabbour, 68, pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing buprenorphine, one count of health care fraud and one count of money laundering, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.
The district attorney’s office says Jabbour operated addiction clinics in Greensburg and Connellsville. In court, he admitted to unlawfully prescribing buprenorphine, commonly known as Suboxone, to undercover officers between July 2016 and December 2016.
Buprenorphine is used to treat patients with opioid addictions, but Jabbour said none of the law enforcement officers had addictions.
Instead of accepting insurance, Jabbor asked his patients pay in cash, the attorney’s office says. To cover the cost of the buprenorphine he was prescribing, the Department of Justice says Jabbour defrauded Medicare and Medicaid.
Then, they say Jabbour took the cash to the Meadows Casino to launder it.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 2.
