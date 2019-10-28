



JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Police are searching for a gunman that shot and killed one person and injured two others in Jeannette.

The shooting took place on Culyer Avenue.

According to authorities, three people were shot and one of those three were killed.

Sources close to the investigation confirm one of three individuals shot in Jeannette is dead . — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) October 28, 2019

Pennsylvania State Police, Westmoreland County Police, and City of Jeannette Police are all on scene.

Two homes are the focus of police attention on Culyer Avenue.

Police are telling people to stay inside their homes and the scene is still active.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details