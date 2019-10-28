ELIZABETH (KDKA) — Students in the Elizabeth Forward School District will have bus transportation to and from school indefinitely.

A judge ruled that Pennsylvania Coach Lines must indefinitely provide transportation for students in the Elizabeth Forward Schools for the remainder of the litigation with the district.

According to Elizabeth Forward School Solicitor John Rushford, Pennsylvania Coach Lines has been ordered to continue to transport kids in the district.

The bus company said it needed to cut routes for around 360 students due to a shortage of qualified drivers.

A dispute over reaching a new contract between the district and company ended up in court and the school solicitor says the bus company has been ordered to provide transportation at the contracted rate for the remainder of the litigation.