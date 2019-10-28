SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – A 19-year-old has been arrested in relation to what Sharon police are calling the suspicious death of a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Sharon Police Department, they responded to a home in Sharon for reports of an unresponsive 14-year-old girl on Saturday morning just after 11:30.

Police say the girl was pronounced dead. They described both the scene and the circumstances of her death to be “suspicious in nature.”

Detectives say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be blood in a bedroom with the girl, who was partially clothed.

According to the criminal complaint, a 19-year-old man told police he was dating the victim and the two were in a “sexual relationship.”

He told police he did drugs with the victim before having sex and going to bed Friday night. When he woke up, the criminal complaint says he told police he found the victim unresponsive.

Police took the 19-year-old into custody and charged him with rape of an impaired person, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office and the Mercer County Coroner’s Office are assisting.