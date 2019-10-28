Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins forward group is inching ever so close to being fully healthy once again.
General Manager Jim Rutherford announced today that forwards Joseph Blandisi and Adam Johnson have been re-assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Both forwards appeared in seven NHL games this season, they both tallied one goal and one assist for two points each.
Penguins alternate captain and center Evgeni Malkin said today that he’s hoping to be back in the lineup on Saturday against Edmonton.
The Penguins also welcomed back center Nick Bjugstad and winger Bryan Rust last week who both were on IR for a few weeks.
A two-game homestand starts tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. when the Pens meet the Flyers for the first time this season.
