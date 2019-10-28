



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dry today with some morning clouds fog around. Thick fog could be seen rolling in on our tower camera during Monday morning rush hour.

Data shows fog hanging in here through noon today. That’s probably a little too long, but we will say morning fog giving way to sunny skies for the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain warm through Thursday. We may even hit the 70 degree mark this week.

This month is already going to be one of the wettest of the year and that’s before another big system is set to arrive on Halloween day. Rain totals right now are expected to be between 1.5 inches to 2 inches of rain with the heaviest rain coming just in time for the peak trick-or-treat time.

We are a couple of days out still, so things can certainly change, but at least for right now things aren’t looking great.

