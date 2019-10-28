GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are working to identify a man who broke into the Westmoreland Mall and got away with nearly $1,300.

Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg say a male used a “prying tool” to break into the back door of two stores, Leggins Park and Icy Roll 2.0, early Friday morning.

Then, police say the suspect unplugged security cameras before stealing about $610 from Leggins Park and $666 from Icy Roll 2.0.

Police say the suspect took the money from cash registers, as well as a file drawer in Leggings Park and a small safe in Icy Roll 2.0.

From what cameras could catch, police describe the suspect as a white male around 5 feet and 2 inches to 6 feet and 2 inches tall.

At the time of the burglary, the suspect was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt with a hood, tan pants and a dark hat. He also had a white respirator covering his face.

State police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Trooper Platt at 724-832-3288.