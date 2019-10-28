TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
GREENSBURG (KDKA/AP) — Jury selection began today for the death penalty trial of a man charged in the shooting death of a New Kensington police officer almost two years ago.

Rahmael Sal Holt is accused of shooting and killing Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop in November 2017.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports eight jurors have been seated so far. Five of them are women and three are men.

The trial is scheduled to begin next Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek capital punishment if Holt is convicted of first-degree murder.

Holt has maintained that he wasn’t the one who fired the shots that killed Shaw following the traffic stop in New Kensington.

A judge last week rejected a defense request to remove Holt’s previous gun charges from trial evidence but did agree to bar prosecutors from introducing evidence that Holt had sold drugs prior to the slaying.

