ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Ross Township say they’re investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident.
It happened near the grounds of Mount Assisi Academy, along Bellevue Road between Quaill Avenue and Cornell Avenue Ext.
First responders were first called there around 1 a.m., but have been on the scene all night and into the early morning hours.
Police have not yet said what led to the crash.
On Facebook, they did say Bellevue Road would be closed until about 8 a.m.
