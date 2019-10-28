TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Route 19, Saw Mill Run Boulevard, Shaler Street Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Route 19, Saw Mill Run Boulevard, will close Wednesday night through Saturday morning for Shaler Street Bridge installation.

Southbound Route 19 will close at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night until Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m. between the West End Circle to the Parkway West.

Northbound Route 19 will close at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning until Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m. between the Parkway West and the West End Circle.

DETOURS:
Northbound:

  • Take the left-hand ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport
  • Turn right onto Woodville Avenue
  • Turn right onto Greentree Road
  • Greentree Road becomes Wabash Street
  • Turn right onto South Main Street
  • Follow South Main Street to the West End Circle
  • End detour

Southbound:

  • From the West End Circle, take Steuben Street
  • Turn left onto Short Street
  • Bear right onto South Main Street
  • Turn left onto Wabash Street
  • Wabash Street becomes Greentree Road
  • Turn left onto Woodville Avenue
  • Turn right onto the ramp to I-376 Parkway West
  • To continue to southbound Route 19, bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
  • Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
  • Take the South Truck 19/51 ramp (Exit 69B) toward Uniontown
  • End detour
Comments