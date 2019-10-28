Comments
DETOURS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Route 19, Saw Mill Run Boulevard, will close Wednesday night through Saturday morning for Shaler Street Bridge installation.
Southbound Route 19 will close at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night until Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m. between the West End Circle to the Parkway West.
Northbound Route 19 will close at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning until Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m. between the Parkway West and the West End Circle.
DETOURS:
Northbound:
- Take the left-hand ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport
- Turn right onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto Greentree Road
- Greentree Road becomes Wabash Street
- Turn right onto South Main Street
- Follow South Main Street to the West End Circle
- End detour
Southbound:
- From the West End Circle, take Steuben Street
- Turn left onto Short Street
- Bear right onto South Main Street
- Turn left onto Wabash Street
- Wabash Street becomes Greentree Road
- Turn left onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to I-376 Parkway West
- To continue to southbound Route 19, bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
- Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
- Take the South Truck 19/51 ramp (Exit 69B) toward Uniontown
- End detour
You must log in to post a comment.