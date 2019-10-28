DENVER (KDKA) — United States Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted in a Hill District homicide in Denver, Colorado.
Jalaspian Charles, a 32-year-old Pittsburgh native, was charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person after a Memorial Day shooting.
Charles was identified as the shooter in a homicide that left a 34-year-old man dead and injured a 15-year-old on Chauncey Drive on May 27.
The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force learned that Charles may have been in the Denver area, relayed the information to the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force in Denver which confirmed Charles was in Denver.
He was arrested without incident in 700 block of E. 20th Avenue.
