MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Washington County.
According to the Washington County coroner, one car was traveling southbound on Route 18 in West Finley Township around 6 a.m. Monday.
The coroner’s report says the driver, identified as 35-year-old Tammy Householder, lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into another vehicle.
Householder was not wearing a seatbelt, the coroner’s report stated.
The Morris Township and South Franklin Volunteer Fire Departments were on the scene. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
The road was closed, but it’s now back open.
It was unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.
