



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Westinghouse High School staff member was taken to the hospital after trying to break up a fight between two students.

The school district says a staff member was hospitalized after a student altercation. They were injured while intervening in a fight Monday morning, KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports.

The students involved will receive disciplinary actions. In addition, the school district says there will be a mediation between the students to resolve the issue.

Chris Hoffman reports the school district can’t confirm the staff member’s position.

The condition of the employee is unknown at this time.

