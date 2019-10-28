TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
By Chris Hoffman
Chris Hoffman


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Westinghouse High School staff member was taken to the hospital after trying to break up a fight between two students.

The school district says a staff member was hospitalized after a student altercation. They were injured while intervening in a fight Monday morning, KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports.

The students involved will receive disciplinary actions. In addition, the school district says there will be a mediation between the students to resolve the issue.

Chris Hoffman reports the school district can’t confirm the staff member’s position.

The condition of the employee is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.

