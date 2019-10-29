PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?
The 2019 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below.
Friday, November 29, 2019
Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.
Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.
*****
Saturday, November 30, 2019
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire
8 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe
8:30 p.m.
The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.
*****
Monday, December 2, 2019
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
*****
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular
7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV (Not network wide)
*****
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
Frosty The Snowman
9 p.m.
Frosty Returns
9:30 p.m.
*****
Friday, December 20, 2019
I Love Lucy Christmas Special
8 p.m.
