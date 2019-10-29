



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An apparent settlement in the civil case between Antwon Rose’s family and East Pittsburgh, as well as former officer Michael Rosfeld, has been reached.

BREAKING: An apparent settlement in the civil case of the Antwon Rose family v. East Pgh and Michael Rosefeld. Judge signs stipulation of dismissal. New @ noon. #KDKA — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) October 29, 2019

The family’s lawsuit against the borough of East Pittsburgh and the former police officer who shot Rose, Micahel Rosfeld, was dismissed by a federal judge Tuesday morning.

The judge signed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice, meaning both sides agreed the suit can’t be filed again.

In federal lawsuits, that typically means a settlement has been reached.

Lawyers for the Rose family are not commenting.

Rosfeld shot and killed Rose last summer after pulling over an unlicensed taxicab suspected to have been involved in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier. Rose, a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the back as he fled.

A jury found Rosfeld not guilty, deciding the shooting was justified.

