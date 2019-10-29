PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– After an his most impressive performance on the field this season, running back James Conner has landed on the injured list.

Not all hope is lost though, after the starter logged a season-high 145 yards against the Dolphins at Heinz Field. Head Coach Mike Tomlin says Conner, who is dealing with an AC joint injury, could be ready to go next Sunday against the Colts, even though he is set for an MRI Tuesday.

“Even though James Conner is having MRI today, Tomlin said he could be available for Colts on Sunday. He said Conner could be limited in practice, but doesn’t need a full week of work to play.”

Meanwhile, a couple of other injuries popped up after the win over Miami including guard Ramon Foster. According to the team, Foster is now in the concussion protocol.

Center Maurkice Pouncey is dealing with a calf injury, running back Benny Snell is dealing with a knee injury, while defensive lineman Daniel McCullers has a minor ankle injury.

With Trey Edmunds the last healthy running back on the roster, the Steelers received more promising news, as Jaylen Samuels is set to make his return to the backfield “right on time.”

“RB Jaylen Samuels will be available this week per Coach Tomlin: “he has a clean bill of health.”

The Steelers face the Colts at home this Sunday.