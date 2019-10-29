



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are busy digging in and around the sinkhole that opened up in downtown Pittsburgh.

The building next to it, which has a restaurant and a daycare center, is closed again today.

In fact, nearby local businesses are feeling the impact from what’s happening out here.

KDKA spoke to the manager of Cobbler World. It’s a local bakery on Penn Avenue and is feet away from the sinkhole.

She says they made no money yesterday, and because they were told there was a possibility they would have no water or electricity, they decided to close for safety reasons.

No business, even for one day, is damaging.

It doesn’t help that they had to close just last week when President Donald Trump visited the city.

“Between this and last week when Trump was here, we were shut down because the roads were closed, so any closure affects all these businesses down on this stretch,” said Debra Bonneau, Cobbler World Manager.

Now the bakery will be open today, but there is a concern that people will avoid the area because 10th Street between Liberty and Penn could be closed for six to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, KDKA spoke to the manager of Ten Penny, a restaurant next to the sinkhole. He says they’re just waiting for the city to let them know when the water will be turned back on.

When that happens, they’ll reopen.