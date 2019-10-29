PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s annual gingerbread house display is moving from the Wintergarden in PPG Place to the City-County Building, where visitors will have to pass through security before seeing the display.

This year’s gingerbread display will be open from Light Up Night on Nov. 22 through Jan. 4.

Unlike last year, the display will be in the City-County building where visitors will first have to go through metal detectors.

The security measures will be the same for any other City-County building visitors.

Executive Assistant to the Mayor James Hill says there will be a system in place to help the light screening “go smoothly.” The process will be the same that’s in place for Doors Open Pittsburgh.

Hill also says the city will continue to host the display for the foreseeable future.

While the gingerbread houses are on display, you can see them from Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.