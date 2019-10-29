



NEW YORK (KDKA) — Le’Veon Bell could be on the move before today’s trade deadline according to reports.

The New York Daily News is reporting that the team is looking to move the former All-Pro running back before the 4:00 p.m. NFL Trade Deadline Tuesday afternoon.

“Sources: Jets looking to trade Le’Veon Bell before 4 pm deadline.”

“If the #Jets traded Bell the acquiring team would need about $1.84M in cap space to make the trade and would only pay about $1.34M. Bell’s cap hit in 2020 would be $13.5M with $13M guaranteed. Cap hit in 2021 would be $11.5M of which $8M is guaranteed for injury only right now.”

Bell signed with the Jets over the offseason after leaving the Steelers in 2018 when he sat out the whole year.

Just weeks after signing Bell, reports surfaced that Head Coach Adam Gase did not want the back on his team following the NFL Draft.

“One disagreement between Adam Gase and Mike Maccagnan/Christopher Johnson… Gase absolutely did not want to sign Le’Veon Bell, per sources. In fact, he made it clear that he didn’t want to spend a lot of money on any running back.”

Bell’s season has not gone according to plan, as the Jets sit at 1-6 on the year. Bell has not impressed on the stat sheet either. In seven games, Bell has carried the ball 109 times for 349 yards and one touchdown. He also has 32 receptions for 187 yards and one score through the air.