PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Allegheny County judge struck down three gun control laws that limit assault weapons and ammunition in Pittsburgh.

The laws were passed after the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

In 2018, the City of Pittsburgh made three proposals to regulate firearms and ammunition. Firearms within the City-County Building were also prohibited.

The court struck down the ordinances, saying the city didn’t have the authority to implement them.

Director of Communications for the Office of Mayor Peduto says in a statement:

“The City and its outside legal counsel have always expected this would be a long legal fight, and will continue to fight for the right to take common sense steps to prevent future gun violence. We will appeal.”

Three gun rights advocacy groups and three individuals challenged the ordinances.