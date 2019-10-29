Comments
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — All the jurors and alternate jurors are now seated for the death penalty trial of a man charged in the shooting death of a New Kensington police officer.
Rahmael Sal Holt is accused of shooting and killing officer Brian Shaw in November 2017 during a traffic stop.
Twelve jurors and four alternate jurors will hear the case. The selection process began on Monday.
The trial is expected to start on Nov. 4.
Prosecutors have said they intend to seek capital punishment if Holt is convicted of first-degree murder.
Holt has maintained that he wasn’t the one who fired the shots that killed Shaw following the traffic stop in New Kensington.
You must log in to post a comment.