Several Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio teenagers hoping to get behind the wheel will have to wait a bit longer under a bill that will undergo a full House vote.

The Ohio House Transportation and Public Safety Committee voted 11-to-4 on Tuesday to advance a bill that would raise the minimum age to get a probationary driver’s license from 16 to 16 1/2.

The current eligibility age for a learner’s permit will remain at 15 ½ but the new bill will require the individual to hold that permit for one year before they can get their license, instead of six months.

Under the new law, a new driver will be able to bypass the probationary license process when they turn 18.

A similar bill was introduced in November 2017 but failed.

