PENN HILLS (KDKA) — One man was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Penn Hills.
Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. at White Hawk Café on Universal Road.
According to the Penn Hills Police chief, the suspect was not allowed to enter the bar because he wasn’t a member.
That’s when police say he allegedly fired a weapon.
The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not being released.
Penn Hills Police are continuing to investigate.
