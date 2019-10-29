TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — One man was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Penn Hills.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. at White Hawk Café on Universal Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

According to the Penn Hills Police chief, the suspect was not allowed to enter the bar because he wasn’t a member.

That’s when police say he allegedly fired a weapon.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not being released.

Penn Hills Police are continuing to investigate.

