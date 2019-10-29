PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has big plans in store for Pittsburgh Pride 2020.
The Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh announces that Pittsburgh Pride 2020 will be held at Point State Park on July 16-19.
Gary A. Van Horn, president of the Delta Foundation, says the location change was made due to overwhelming success and attendance of the 2019 events.
Last year over 250,000 people attended the event, making the Pittsburgh Pride Parade the largest annual parade in the City of Pittsburgh.
“Shifting Pittsburgh Pride to July means we are no longer in conflict with Philly Pride, Boston Pride, LA Pride, and Capital Pride in Washington DC for attendees, speakers, and entertainers,” said Van Horn.
Gov. Tom Wolf also supports the big moving saying, “We are excited to host Pittsburgh Pride and the Delta Foundation in Pittsburgh’s ‘crown jewel’—Point State Park—and look forward to yet another successful event for the LGBTQ community and its allies.”
Penn Avenue and Liberty Avenue, between Stanwix Street and Commonwealth Place, will also be used for next year’s festivities.
