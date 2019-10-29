PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police say they collected 33 boxes full of unwanted or expired prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
That works out to more than 600 pounds of medication — about 200 pounds more than the last collection in April.
Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the DEA, aims to get prescription pills properly disposed of to reduce the risk of unused drugs being abused.
The DEA cites a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that says 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs — the majority of which they got from family and friends.
If you missed the collection, there are places you can take unwanted prescriptions all year for proper disposal.
You can use a locator online to find the places closest to you.
You must log in to post a comment.