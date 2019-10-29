



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As crazy as it is, temperatures starting out this morning are near 50 degrees. This is some rare air for this late in the year, so get out and enjoy it.

Today won’t be as nice or picture perfect as yesterday as clouds will be back, but the temperatures will be just as nice if not nicer.

The weather stays pleasant through Wednesday.

Rain arrives late Wednesday night and is expected throughout the day on Thursday. Unfortunately, for all those trick-or-treaters out there, this year’s Halloween celebration hours will be wet with moderate and steady rain expected.

Rain comes to an end on Thursday around 9 p.m. with cold air arriving overnight.

Thursday’s low will be Friday’s high with temperatures in the 40s for the day.

