PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police dog was punched and kicked by a suspect who officials said threatened a female acquaintance with a gun during a domestic dispute.

Officials said they responded to a report of a male who entered a residence on the 900 block of Mina Street on Tuesday and threatened a female acquaintance with a gun.

When officers arrived, they saw the male fleeing the scene, with a gun, into a wooded area on Rhine Street.

Two K9s were used to search for the man and spotted the suspect in some low brush before apprehending him on the 1900 block of Rhine Street, police said.

While the man was being arrested, he assaulted a K9 and a Taser was deployed to get him to stop punching and kicking the K9.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. He will be transported to the Allegheny County Jail when he is medically cleared, official said.

A firearm was also recovered.

The suspect faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and firearms violations.

The extent of the K9’s injuries is not known, officials said.

Officials are investigating.