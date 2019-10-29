PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making Pumpkin Fireball Cakes.
Pumpkin Fireball Cakes
For the Cake:
Baking Pan spray
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
4 large eggs
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
2 tablespoons Fireball whiskey
For the Whipped Cream Frosting:
12 ounces cream cheese, softened
1-1/2 cups powdered sugar
3-3/4 cups cold heavy cream
¼ cup Fireball whiskey
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch cayenne (optional)
Pinch kosher salt
Caramel, for drizzling
Fireball nips, for serving
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9”-x-13” baking pan with parchment and grease with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, salt, baking powder, and baking soda.
In a large bowl using a stand mixer, beat butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pumpkin puree and Fireball and beat until incorporated. Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
Pour batter into prepared baking pan and smooth top. Bake until a toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean, 30 minutes. Let cool completely.
Meanwhile, make the whipped cream frosting: In a large mixing bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in cream, Fireball, cinnamon, cayenne if using, and salt and beat until medium-stiff peaks form.
When cake is cool, cut into 1-inch cubes. Place 3 pieces of cake in the bottom of each serving glass, top with a dollop of Fireball whipped cream, and drizzle with caramel. Repeat layering until glasses are full.
Serve with a Fireball nip overturned in every serving.
Makes 11 individual cakes
