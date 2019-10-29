Comments
The race will include the following areas throughout the City of Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Over 4,500 participants will be participating in the seventh annual event next month, so expect some road closures.
P3R announced that there will be road closures scheduled for Saturday, November 2 between 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
• Start on West Carson Street near Station Square;
• Continue through the West End, North Side, Strip District and Downtown; and
• Finish Downtown in front of EQT Plaza, on the corner of 7th Street and Liberty Avenue.
Click here to see a full course map.
Individuals will still be able to access the Strip District.
