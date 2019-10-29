Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Due to forecasted severe weather in the region, many areas are moving times and dates for Halloween trick or treating.
Forecasts for the week have predicted heavy rainfall during the previously scheduled events on Halloween.
Here are some of the areas that have updated:
- Coraopolis: Saturday, Nov. 2, 4-6 p.m.
- North Huntingdon Township: Friday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.
- North Fayette Township: Saturday, Nov. 2, 4-6 p.m.
- Findlay Township: Saturday, Nov. 2, 4-6 p.m.
We are continuing to update information below as it comes into the newsroom.
The last time trick or treating was delayed was in 2012 due to Superstorm Sandy.
