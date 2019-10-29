



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials said a teenager in Butler County is lucky to be alive after she fell off a roof and got stuck between two buildings.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in downtown Butler when the 14-year-old was jumping from roof to roof.

The girl fell from a roof onto a landing near Miller’s Shoes.

A friend tried to help her, but the 14-year-old was injured and unable to move, wedged in a space less than two-feet wide.

Capt. Jim Kaufman, of the Butler City Fire Department, said he’s never encountered an emergency like this in his 20-plus years with the company.

The firefighters accessed the girl through a window.

“There’s a space in between the building about as wide as my shoulders and it was probably about 10-feet long,” Kaufman said. “Another three feet, she would have fallen to the right. There was a hole that went clean down to the ground, and we would still be there trying to get her out. She’s lucky.”

The owner of Miller’s Shoes, Jim Chiprean, told KDKA’s Kym Gable teenagers are known to hang out on top of the building from which the girl fell.

“It’s unbelievable what happened tonight,” Chiprean said. “This is a first. As far as I know, one fell about 20 feet.”

The teenager was flown from Butler to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for medical treatment of severe leg and foot pain. She was conscious and alert.

At least one other person was with the girl on the roof.