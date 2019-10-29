



JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A shooting that injured two men and killed a third left police at the scene for close to eight hours.

KDKA learned from the medical examiner that man who died is 29-year-old Mariell McGowan.

State police, Jeannette police and Westmoreland County detectives filled Cuyler Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday, and left around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

At last check, a gunman was not in custody, however, police haven’t said whether or not that has changed.

Jeannette police say due to the severity of this case, specific information can’t be released at this time.

However, they want to make clear there is no active threat to the community.

Two vehicles were towed from the scene. They were parked in front of a home that was the focus of a lot of police activity following the shooting.

Several streets were blocked off as police gathered evidence.

Solo cups were used as evidence markers and there was also a police dog on scene.

A couple told KDKA a group of teens were on the front porch of a nearby home when the shooting happened, but then the teens scattered after the shooting.

Between the two men who were injured, one was shot in the abdomen, and the other in the leg.

Westmoreland County detectives are assisting Jeannette police with the investigation.