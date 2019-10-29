



NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA)– UPS Brown Friday may be a day you want to mark on your calendar.

On Friday, November 1, UPS will be holding it’s second annual high event.

“Just about everyone has heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but for anyone looking for a great seasonal job this holiday season, give yourself the gift of a career with UPS,” said Danelle McCusker, Vice President, Human Resources.

Over 185 hiring fairs are happening across the country including hiring events in North Shore and New Stanton.

The North Shore fair will be located at 1821 Beaver Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The New Stanton event will be held at 521 N. Center Ave., New Stanton, Pa. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 600 positions will be open including driver helpers, seasonal drivers, and package handlers. Many positions could lead to full-time positions.

UPS reported 35 percent of the people hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.

Visit www.jobs-ups.com for more details.