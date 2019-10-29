



ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – All Montour school buildings are closing early after a water main break in front of the high school.

Allegheny County says there’s a water main break on Clever Road from the high school to Aiken Road Ext.

Robinson: 200 Blk Clever Rd; water break on Clever Rd in front of Montour High School, closing Clever Rd from the high school to Aiken Rd Ext. Montour is without water & is planning to release students early. Emergency access to the school has been opened for egress. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 29, 2019

The county says Montour doesn’t have water so it’s planning on releasing students early.

There is emergency access to the school that’s been opened while students leave.

According to Montour School District, all school buildings will be dismissing 30 minutes early.

Evening activities at the high school and elementary campus are also canceled.



