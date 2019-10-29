  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Montour, Montour High School, Robinson, Water Main Break


ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – All Montour school buildings are closing early after a water main break in front of the high school.

Allegheny County says there’s a water main break on Clever Road from the high school to Aiken Road Ext.

The county says Montour doesn’t have water so it’s planning on releasing students early.

There is emergency access to the school that’s been opened while students leave.

According to Montour School District, all school buildings will be dismissing 30 minutes early.

Evening activities at the high school and elementary campus are also canceled.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.

Comments