



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh-area malls are closing on Thanksgiving again this year.

The Monroeville Mall and the Westmoreland Mall will close their shopping centers on Thanksgiving.

This year, both mall’s websites say they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving and they’ll reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

In a press release sent after the decision in 2017, CBL Properties President and CEO Stephen Lebovitz said in part:

“It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances do have the option to open on Thanksgiving.

Several other stores are closing on Thanksgiving in the Pittsburgh area.

Stores Confirmed Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019 in the Pittsburgh area:

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Levin’s Furniture

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

CBL Properties says customers should check local mall websites for more information.