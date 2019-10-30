TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) – About 150 animals were seized from two residential properties in Washington and Westmoreland counties in what the Humane Society is calling a “large-scale” case of alleged neglect.

The Humane Society says local authorities served search and seize warrants on a home and a dilapidated church around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At the two different locations, 150 cats, kittens, dogs and chickens were found.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray)

The Humane Society says the animals appear to lack veterinary care and were living in fifth.

Many of the cats were in the church, which animal rescue workers described as dilapidated. The cats were in crates that were allegedly overflowing with feces and rescuers couldn’t see any food or water.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray)

Others were found in a home, stacked in crates.

The animals were transported to a shelter. Its location wasn’t disclosed.

The Washington Area Humane Society called the Humane Society of the U.S. in to help.

The district attorney’s office and state police also assisted.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ken Murray)

“It was distressing to see gentle cats being forced to live in a dungeon-like setting, stacked in crates in a dark basement. No animal deserves to suffer in conditions like we have seen today,” said Kristen Tullo, Pennsylvania state director for the Humane Society of the U.S. in a press release.

“We are thankful to all of the agencies involved for answering the call to get these cats desperately-needed help.”

