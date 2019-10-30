PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo appeared in court Tuesday morning in Fayette County on charges related to a fight involving his girlfriend.
Chickillo arrived separately from his girlfriend at the central court in Uniontown.
He was arrested earlier this month after police say he got into an argument with his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
All charges against the Steeler were dropped during the hearing. He was put on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List after the charges were filed.
Chickillo is accused of grabbing her arms, pushing her up against a wall and down to the ground.
Newman is accused of harassment and punching him in the head.
She also has a court hearing scheduled for this morning.
