



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The federal civil rights case between the family of Antwon Rose II, the borough of East Pittsburgh and former officer Michael Rosfeld was reportedly settled for $2 million.

The New York Times reports that the amount was the maximum the borough could pay under the insurance policy they have.

Family attorney, Lee Merritt, told the NYT the Rose family was unhappy with the end result of the settlement. Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, posted to Facebook twice Tuesday.

In the first post she said: “Facts: NOT WHAT I WANTED, NOT MY DECISION AND THIS HURTS SO BAD!!!”

In the second she wrote that her name was not on the settlement paperwork and she had “never spoken to the executor of the estate of my son.”

Merritt tells the NYT that a court-appointed administrator is right now in charge of Rose’s estate due to a “probate dispute” between his parents.

The family’s lawsuit against East Pittsburgh and Rosfeld was dismissed by a federal judge Tuesday morning.

The judge signed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice, meaning both sides agreed the suit can’t be filed again. In federal lawsuits, that typically means a settlement has been reached.

Rosfeld was acquitted earlier this year on all charges connected to the shooting. He was charged with criminal homicide after shooting Rose as he fled from a traffic stop in June of 2018.

The Rose family’s other attorney, Fred Rabner, told the NYT that “the matter had been settled amicably.”

An East Pittsburgh Council member was also asked by the NYT for comment, but she declined.