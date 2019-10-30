



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto can’t help but think of the family members who lost loved ones in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting after his gun legislation was shut down.

“It’s been a pretty tough couple of weeks, and I want to make sure the families know we’re not stopping,” said Mayor Peduto.

On Tuesday, an Allegheny County judge struck down three gun control laws that limited assault weapons and ammunition in Pittsburgh.

The ordinances would have restricted military-style assault weapons, like the AR-15 rifle used in the synagogue shooting. It also banned most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines and allowed the temporary seizure of guns from people who were determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

“What this is about is whether or not the cities have the ability to create legislation to protect their citizens or whether the state can put preemption laws that wouldn’t allow cities to fully do so,” said Peduto.

Pennsylvania state law forbids municipalities from regulating guns.

“They knew that these ordinances were unlawful and passed them anyway. Therefore, the city council members are not some special class of citizens,” said attorney Joshua Prince, who is representing the Firearms Industry Consulting Group

Mayor Peduto said he is prepared to appeal the judge’s ruling and is willing to take the case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Peduto said he has no idea how long the appeals process will take.

“This has nothing to do with the U.S. Constitution or the Second Amendment. There are no challenges from any of the gun groups on the constitutionality of these laws, nor are there any questions about the Second Amendment,” said Peduto.