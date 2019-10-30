TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deer Season, Hunting, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania House, sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A proposal to allow hunting on three Sundays a year in Pennsylvania is on its way to the state Senate for a final vote.

The House voted 144 to 54 on Wednesday for the bill that would also require a landowner’s written permission.

The bill would permit Sunday hunting one day during rifle deer season, one during statewide archery deer season and a third day the Game Commission would select.

It also would make it easier for wardens to enforce the anti-trespassing law.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments