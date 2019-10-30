



HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — A local community came out to remember the life of a man killed in a shooting that ended in a car crash.

Richard Nathaniel Littlejohn Jr., 32, died Sunday.

Police say Littlejohn was driving West on Route 30 in a Chrysler 200 when someone inside a Nissan Altima fired shots into the Chrysler, causing a crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Eleven people, including five children, were taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, his neighbors in the Hill District remembered the young father and coach.

His mother was there, begging for peace as a large crowd stood in the rain.

Littlejohn was a coach for the Hill District Rebels, a youth football organization.

“He was a great father, a great man, and just somebody to look to when you needed to talk,” said Norman McDonald. “He was one of those guys. It’s hurtful that you have to come out for stuff like this for good men.”

Two men have been charged in connection with Littlejohn’s death.