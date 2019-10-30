



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a Halloween treat, Spooky Meatball Sliders!

Spooky Meatball Sliders

Ingredients:

2# lean ground beef

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large onion – chopped and sautéed

2 eggs

4 slices whole wheat bread – toasted (crusts removed)

1 – 1 ½ cups tomato sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup chopped fresh parsley (or more to taste)

All purpose flour

Vegetable oil for frying

1 – 26 ounce jar Del Grosso Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

24 crusty round dinner rolls

Shredded Mozzarella cheese

48 Mozzarella cheese triangles (for the teeth)

Black olives – (sliced for the eyes)

Toothpicks

Directions:

Add the sautéed onions to the ground beef in a large bowl. Add the eggs, toasted whole wheat bread and enough tomato sauce to make the mixture light – yet firm enough to hold together when shaping into your meatballs. Season the mixture with salt and pepper

Blend in the chopped parsley and knead the mixture until all ingredients are well combined.

Form the mixture into 24 slider size meatballs. Dredge the meatballs in flour and fry them in hot vegetable oil until cooked all the way through. Drain them on paper towels. I like to sprinkle a little salt on the meatballs just they come out of the pan.

In a pot, heat the Del Grosso Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce and add the meatballs to the sauce. Halve the dinner rolls and sprinkle some shredded mozzarella on the bottom of each roll. Top with the covered meatballs, more sauce and then top with the top of the dinner roll. Thinly slice the olives and attach two slices to toothpicks and insert the toothpicks in the top of the sliders to create the eyes. Press the mozzarella teeth to the meatballs and serve immediately.