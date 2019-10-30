TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:LIHEAP, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting on Friday, you’ll be able to apply for help to pay your winter energy bills through the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.

Last winter, more than 460,000 households got money to help pay their home heating bills through the program.

Qualified renters and homeowners can apply for assistance.

To learn more about the qualifications and to apply online, visit the state’s website at this link.

Comments