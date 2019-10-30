Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting on Friday, you’ll be able to apply for help to pay your winter energy bills through the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.
Last winter, more than 460,000 households got money to help pay their home heating bills through the program.
Qualified renters and homeowners can apply for assistance.
To learn more about the qualifications and to apply online, visit the state’s website at this link.
You must log in to post a comment.