SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials said a man in his 70s was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Shaler Township.
The Shaler Police said Wednesday on Twitter that Parker Street is now closed from Washington Street in Etna and Koehler Street in Shaler.
The vehicle remained at the scene.
Officials are investigating.
No other information was available.
