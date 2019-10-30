TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner highlights the list of Steelers who did not participate in the team’s practice on Wednesday.

The team announced seven players missed today’s practice.

Conner did not practice due to a shoulder injury suffered in Monday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Benny Snell Jr (knee), Mark Barron (not injury related), Maurkice Pouncey (calf) Ramon Foster (concussion), Vance McDonald (not injury related) and Daniel McCullers (ankle) also did not practice for various reasons.

